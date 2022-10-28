Word and PowerPoint web clients can now pick photos from your Android phones

After losing the phone battle to Google and Apple, Microsoft has been trying hard to make Android phones a companion device for Windows PCs, just like iPhone models are to Mac computers. The tech giant has seen some success with this strategy and wants to bring more to the table to improve the cross-device experience. Its latest effort has come in the form of the ability for Word and PowerPoint web clients to pick photos from Android phones.

Word for the web and PowerPoint for the web now let you insert your favourite photos from your Android phones into any documents and presentations, allowing for a seamless cross-device experience. Phone Link is an intermediary that will help you insert those photos. The good news is that you will not need a Samsung phone for it to work.

The first step is downloading and installing the Phone Link app on Android and Windows PCs and linking your phone to your PC. Once the setup is complete, the Phone Link app will show all the photos you have taken with your phone. You are now ready. When you try to insert a photo from your Android handset, it will open the Phone Link app on your PC to let you choose the right one. Our guide can help you connect your Android phone to a Windows PC.

In Word for the Web or PowerPoint for the web, select Insert > Pictures > Mobile Device to insert photos from your Android handset.

However, Microsoft's Phone Link app is not enough to successfully insert the right photos from your phone. You will also need an active Microsoft 365 subscription associated with your work or school account. If you are using Word and PowerPoint web clients on Firefox, you need to make sure you are using Version 104.0 or later.

Source: Microsoft