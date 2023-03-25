Weekend PC Game Deals: Digital tabletop hits, horror bundles, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Beginning with freebies, Epic Games Store came through with a game for chess fans this week, offering copies of Chess Ultra to everyone.

Promising to be the "most breathtaking chess game ever made," it touts VR support, 10 Grandmaster-approved AI levels to try and beat, local and online play with Elo ratings, as well as time controls that include Classic, Blitz, and Marathon.

Alongside the free game, Epic is also offering a starter pack for World of Warships for anyone playing the free-to-play title via its launcher. This Ishizuchi pack has a Tier IV battleship, XP boosters, 11 camouflages, and more.

The aptly named Scary Games To Play In The Dark Bundle from Humble brings along a collection sporting three tiers of horror.



Paying $7 gets you two items: Propnight and Labyrinthine. Going for the $12 tier adds on The Blackout Club as well as a copy of Them and Us to the pile. Opting for the complete bundle will set you back $18 and also get you Visage, Mortuary Assistant, and SCP: 5K.

The bundle will remain available for the next three weeks, and don't forget about previous weeks' Heroine and Kart bundles that are still running strong too.

Big Deals

Being sales season again, new free events have refused to show up this weekend, so we are jumping straight into the big deals.

DRM-free Specials

While Steam is done with its Spring Sale, the DRM-free store GOG has just begun its spring festivities.

