Microsoft confirms problems with some Windows apps due to database connections issues

Microsoft has notified Windows users about a newly found known issue in the latest Patch Tuesday updates. According to the company, Windows 10 and 11 customers might experience problems with apps that use ODBC connections (sqlsrv32.dll) to access databases. The affected programs might display the following error:

The EMS System encountered a problem" with "Message: [Microsoft][ODBC SQL Server Driver] Protocol error in TDS Stream" or "Message: [Microsoft][ODBC SQL Server Driver]Unknown token received from SQL Server.

The official Windows Health Dashboard documentation says the bug affects client and server versions of Windows 7, 8.1, 10, and 11. Unfortunately, there are no temporary workarounds, so affected customers must sit tight and wait for the software giant to address the problem in upcoming updates.

Meanwhile, if you wonder whether your computer contains apps affected by the bug, run any program that uses a database, then open Command Prompt and run the tasklist /m/ sqlsrv32.dll command. Interestingly, this is not the only bug causing problems with apps in Windows. Several days ago, Microsoft reported fixing an issue causing apps to freeze when changing IME input on Windows 11.

As for the more exciting news, Microsoft recently released an optional cumulative update for Windows 11 users. KB5020044 makes it possible to enable some of the upcoming "Moment 2" update features on the stable version of Windows 11 22H2 (2022 Update).