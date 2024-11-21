Star Wars Outlaws is now on Steam, gets first major discount

While revealing Massive Entertainment's Star Wars Outlaws had lower-than-expected sales, Ubisoft announced a Steam version of the game earlier this year. Alongside it, the company planned to launch a massive update that tackled various areas critics and players have found the gameplay lacking, including combat, stealth, and controls. Today, both of those arrived from a galaxy far, far away.

The new update, which is being called its biggest yet for the title by Massive, shows off these as its most notable changes:

Notable updates to stealth and combat that allow players greater choice, including using stealth or reaching for their blaster, even in syndicate territories in cities.

Enemy AI and detection improvements, with players being notified when they're being detected and can choose to escalate or change tactics to remain in stealth.

Enemy weak points have been added to reward strategic gameplay, which if targeted can trigger explosions or cause enemies to die in spectacular new ways.

Re-tuned Kay's blaster and pickup weapons to improve the combat experience, including being able to carry two handed weapons in more situations.

Facial expressions and animations in dialogue scenes have been improved, the option to toggle off the cinematic lens during gameplay has been added, and the visibility of distant lights has been improved.

The studio has also acknowledged the game is running into issues for PC players on Windows 11 24H2. According to online user reports, the game has been running into much more frequent crashes following the Windows update, with other issues like stuttering and massive performance drops also being discussed by many.

"We are still working hard to deploy a permanent fix as soon as we possibly can," adds Massive.

For players to keep track of the developer's progress with known issues, a dedicated Bug Reporter is now available for the game. Players can both upvote problems that they may be experiencing or report an issue if it's not already listed on the page.

Title Update 1.4.0 comes in at 8.83GB on PC, 10.18GB on Xbox Series X|S, and 7.44GB on PlayStation 5. Find the complete patch notes over at the game's official blog.

Star Wars Outlaws is now available on Steam for the first time. To celebrate, it's currently 25% off across all platforms for anyone looking to jump into the planet-hopping Star Wars adventure by the makers of The Division. The game's first story pack from its season pass, Wild Card, is now available as well.

The game has several nominations for the upcoming The Game Awards ceremony, too, with

It is in the running for Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Performance, and Innovation in Accessibility categories.