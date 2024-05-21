Microsoft Edge gets real-time video translation and better protection against data leaks

Microsoft Edge is getting a couple of new features that were designed for regular users and enterprise customers. At the Build 2024 conference, the company announced improved protection against data leaks and vulnerabilities and real-time video translation.

To help you deal with the language barrier and enjoy content that is not available in your native language, Microsoft developed real-time video translation for the Edge browser. The feature will utilize artificial intelligence to process videos on the go across multiple websites to assist users with dubbing or subtitles.

According to Microsoft, real-time video dubbing and subtitles will be available on different video-sharing platforms, such as YouTube, Bloomberg, Coursera, LinkedIn, Reuters, and more. Supported languages include Spanish to English and English to German, Hindi, Italian, and Spanish. The company plans to add support for more languages in future updates.

Microsoft Edge for Business, a special mode that was introduced in 2023, is also getting new features to protect data inside companies, prevent leaks, and protect from vulnerabilities. In the upcoming month, Microsoft Edge will get new policies to block screenshot-taking functionality on sensitive or protected websites:

Data exfiltration in the browser is a major concern for organizations due to financial, reputational and operational impact. Edge for Business will support screenshot prevention policies set across Microsoft 365, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, Microsoft Intune Mobile Application Management and Microsoft Purview.

Another security measure will help IT admins ensure all their Edge instances are up to date. It is extra important in light of the fact that the browser sometimes gets several security updates per week to mitigate vulnerabilities exploited in the wild. Administrators will see outdated Microsoft Edge instances and take proactive actions, such as forcing a restart, installing updates, configuring automatic updates, or toggling on/off specific features.

Like the new policies for screenshot control, the new Edge management service will be available for IT admins in the coming weeks.