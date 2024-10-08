Microsoft Education gets new features including using AI to generate class work

Microsoft has posted up a new monthly update on the latest features and improvements it has added for its many Education customers. Today, the company revealed that it is globally rolling out a new Classwork feature in Team for Education that involves the use of AI.

Classwork is a previously released Teams for Education app that lets teachers create class assignments, files, links and more. In today's monthly Microsoft Education blog post, the company has revealed the new AI feature for Classwork. The blog says:

With AI enabled Classwork module generation, educators can get assistance creating a course outline and drafting modules and descriptions based on the subject, student grade level, and class learning objectives. The educator is always in the driver’s seat and can choose to edit, delete, or regenerate modules before adding them to Classwork.

In addition to the new AI feature in the Classwork Teams for Education app, Microsoft has added the new Teams Assignments integration for Learning Management Systems this month. This will, among other things, allow teachers to save some time in certain functions. For example, Teams Assignments for LMS can auto-grade quizzes that teachers create with Microsoft Forms. Teachers can also now use Microsoft Whiteboard, MakeCode, and Flip videos for assignments.

Another new improvement that will begin rolling out later in October will be the Speaker Progress feature that helps students improve their public speaking skills. Microsoft says that this new improvement will add support for using Screen Recording and PowerPoint in Speaker Progress. That means students can record their speeches so they can be viewed by teachers later.

The PowerPoint addition will let students use the presentation software for their public speaking events and receive Speaker Coach notifications at the same time. Microsoft also added that Speaker Coach, which currently only supports English, will add support for Spanish, French, Portuguese (Brazil), German, Polish, Norwegian, Swedish, Dutch and Finnish later in 2024.