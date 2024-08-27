Microsoft Education updates in August include the private preview launch of Math Progress

The Microsoft education division was busy during August. Today, the company posted a round-up of the new features and previews that were added for Education customers.

We have already reported on some of these new additions, including Speaker Progress for Teams, using Copilot to Forms so users can quickly generate quizzes for students, adding the Clipchamp video editor to Education subscriptions, and launching the Reflect app for Windows PC in the Microsoft Store.

Today's blog post reveals that Microsoft has launched a private preview of its Math Progress feature. Schools can sign up for the preview at this website. Microsoft says:

Educators can use an AI-powered problem generator to create high-quality, relevant math problem sets, where incorrect “distraction” answers are based on common misconceptions for each problem. Once learners submit their work, educators can review the automatically graded assignment and rich insights on learners' progress over time, including the mistakes and misconceptions demonstrated in this and other assignments. Once returned, learners get step-by-step solutions to the problems in the assignment.

There's no word yet on when Math Progress will enter general availability.

Microsoft Education in Teams has also launched a preview of its new Classwork AI Module Generation. It will allow educators to type information about their class, grade level, language, learning objectives, and more so that the generative AI can create a complete course from scratch. It can also be used to enhance existing courses. It is expected to be officially launched in September.

Teams For Education has also added some other features like a Tips Pane to learn more about new features or helpful hints. Also, the School Connection app in Microsoft Teams for iOS and Android now allows parents to log in to the app using their phone number as an alternative to using their Microsoft account.