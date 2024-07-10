Microsoft 365 Education subscribers can now access the Clipchamp video editor

Microsoft acquired the team behind the Clipchamp video editor a little while ago and has since integrated the use of the app with Microsoft 365 personal and business customers. Today, the company announced that it will now be expanding the use of Clipchamp for its education customers. This was originally supposed to happen in June, but it looks like the schedule got a bit delayed.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that support for Clipchamp will roll out this month and in August for Microsoft 365 A3 and A5 education accounts for both teachers and students, so that it will be ready for the upcoming 2024 school year.

Students and teachers will be able to use the drag-and-drop features in Clipchamp to quickly create video presentations with the use of video clips along with images, voiceovers, and animations. Microsoft described how the Clipchamp video editor can be used in the classroom:

Clipchamp offers a suite of educational tools that aim to develop communication skills to help prepare for success from classroom to career. The webcam and screen recorder can take instructive content to a new level, making lesson plans and explainers not only quick and easy to assemble, but also incorporating creativity through adding virtual backgrounds.

Teachers and students with Windows 10 PCs can install the Clipchamp app from the Microsoft Store, while Windows 11 PC users can access it by searching for "Clipchamp" in the taskbar or Start menu. They can also access the web edition on any desktop with the Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge web browser.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced some new features that were added to Clipchamp. They included a way to add audio recordings to video presentations. It also added the new Silent Removal feature, which uses AI to automatically detect long silences in a clip's audio track and then delete them.