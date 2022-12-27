Microsoft ends support for Surface Laptop 2, no more firmware and driver updates

December 27, 2022, marks the end of the device support period for the Surface Laptop 2. Microsoft's second-generation laptop has reached the end of its four years lifecycle, which means it is time for the company to stop releasing firmware updates and new drivers.

Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop 2 in October 2018. The computer was available only with a 13-inch display (the 15-inch model arrived with the Surface Laptop 3) and 8th Gen Intel Core processors. It also featured 8 or 16GB of RAM and 128GB-1TB storage configurations. The second-generation Surface Laptop also returned the classic Black color option from the original Surface Pro and RT tablets.

The end of support does not mean your Surface Laptop 2 will not receive future Windows updates. The computer is compatible with Windows 11 and will keep getting security and feature updates for the operating system. What you will not get from now on are firmware and driver updates, which means you might experience compatibility issues or unsolved bugs at some point.

The next Surface computer on track to stop getting firmware and driver updates is the Surface Book 2. Unlike the Surface Laptop 2, this laptop powerhouse has already received five years of support, with six months to come. Although impressive, that is still far from the Surface Pro 3's record-breaking seven and a half years of firmware updates.