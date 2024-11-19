Microsoft finally brings Bing Wallpaper app to Microsoft Store

Bing homepage's daily images are really popular. Back in 2020, Microsoft released the official Bing Wallpaper app for Windows, which allowed users to set the daily Bing homepage images as their desktop wallpapers. Today, Microsoft has released the Bing Wallpaper app in the Microsoft Store to improve its reach among those running Windows.

If you are running Windows 10 or a higher OS version, you can download the Bing Wallpaper app from the Microsoft Store using the link below.

Please note that the app is only available in English (United States) language for now. Once you download the Bing Wallpaper app, follow the instructions below:

Click to run the downloaded BingWallpaper.exe file.

On the installation screen, click "Install now."

Once the installation is complete, click "Finish."

When you open a supported web browser, you will be prompted to install the Bing extension.

You can access the Bing Wallpaper app in the Windows system tray.

Apart from a new image on the desktop each day, Bing Wallpaper also allows users to browse images and learn more about them. During installation, Microsoft also allows users to set Bing as their default search engine and default homepage.

Apart from some neat search features, Bing also allows users to earn reward points based on their usage. The earned Microsoft Reward points can be redeemed for gift cards, sweepstakes entries, nonprofit donations, and more.