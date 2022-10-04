Microsoft confirms performance degradation in Windows 11 22H2 when copying large files

Microsoft has confirmed another issue in the recently released Windows 11 2022 Update. Ned Pyle, Principal Program Manager in the Windows Server engineering group, has published a post on the Tech Community forums, warning users about performance degradation when copying large files from a remote computer to a system running the latest version of Windows 11.

According to Ned, Windows 11 2022 Update users can experience up to 40% less throughput over SMB when copying large files weighing several gigabytes or more. The bug does not affect the initial release of Windows 11, so those sticking to the previous release will not experience issues with copying from a remote computer.

Interestingly, the bug is not exclusive to SMB, which means users might notice performance dips even when copying local files. While Microsoft is busy investigating the problem and figuring out the fix, affected customers can use robocopy or xcopy with the /J parameter to restore the lost performance. Expect to hear from Microsoft about this problem soon.

Microsoft recently acknowledged another problem exclusive to the latest Windows 11 release. The company said users with specific printer drivers might lose some features, such as color, two-sided printing, paper size settings, etc. The affected devices will not get the update until Microsoft has a permanent fix.