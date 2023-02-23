Microsoft finally fixing Windows 11 file copy slowdown bug with upcoming Moment 2 update

With the upcoming Moment 2 feature update for Windows 11 22H2, expected next month, a bunch of performance upgrades and improvements, alongside features, await users. For example, AMD is beginning to release its new chipset driver meant to boost the performance of its X3D CPUs, however, the driver is yet to be publicly announced by AMD. Meanwhile, for those bothered by the file copy slowdown bug, the issue will be resolved with the upcoming Moment 2 update.

For those not aware, Microsoft opened an issue related to file copy slowdown mainly over networks, though local setups may also have been affected. Initially thought to be related to the Server Message Block (SMB) protocol, a Microsoft employee later confirmed that the issue was more deep-rooted as it was related to the kernel itself.

The issue was later partly patched on the Insider channel, and additional fixes were also released around two weeks later. A couple of days back, the fix was sent out to Insiders flighting the Release Preview channel. This latest Release Preview build is essentially what becomes the Moment 2 feature update, expected to land next month. The latest Release Preview build 22621.1343 (KB5022913) changelog says:

We fixed an issue that affected copying from a network to a local drive. Copying was slower than expected for some users.

Meanwhile, enablement packages for the future Moment 3 feature update for Windows 11 22H2 have already begun to leak; and looking further ahead, we already have traces of Moment 4 (Windows 11 23H2) popping up.