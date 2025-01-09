Windows 11 Canary build 27768 arrives with File Explorer, context menu improvements and more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Canary build for Windows insiders. 27768 is here, and it packs small changes and various fixes for File Explorer, Settings, input, graphics, and more. There are some known bugs as well, so beware.

Here is what is changed in Windows 11 build 27768:

[General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [File Explorer] We’ve added a New Folder option in the context menu when right-clicking locations in the navigation pane. [Settings] The ability to change time zones is available again under Settings > Time & Language > Date & Time for standard (non-admin) users.

Here is what was fixed:

[File Explorer] Fixed an issue where the date/time properties of files were unexpectedly updated in some cases after copying them.

Fixed an issue where File Explorer may sometimes lose focus on the search box while typing.

Fixed an issue where when you did a search it may unexpectedly trigger the search happening repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where the Details Pane icons weren’t responding correctly to theme changes, making it hard to see if you switched from dark to light or vice versa.

Fixed a black flash in File Explorer that appeared when duplicating a tab. [Input] Fixed an issue which could lead to the mouse cursor unexpectedly stuttering when you moved it around sometimes. [Graphics] Fixed an underlying issue which could result in some games appearing oversaturated when using Auto HDR. [Other] Fixed an issue causing some Insiders in Canary to experience bugchecks with error PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA.

And here are the known bugs:

[General] [IMPORTANT NOTE FOR COPILOT+ PCs] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”.

We’re working on the fix for an underlying issue causing accent colored window borders to not be not displayed when enabled, shadows around windows not displaying when enabled, and window launching (and other) animations to show even though the setting to show animations is turned off.

[NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue where SFC /scannow is showing errors every time it’s run. [File Explorer] [NEW] If you open a File Explorer window and minimize it in this build, it may not render correctly when you restore it.

