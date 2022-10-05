Microsoft fixes force feedback for some steering wheels in new Xbox Alpha Skip-Ahead update

The latest Xbox Update Preview (2308.221003-1900) has landed for Xbox Insiders on the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. It comes with fixes for several issues, including the audio cutting out abruptly and force feedback not working with some steering wheels used to play racing games. There is also a fix so that local languages are used across the whole system software, where they weren’t before.

The full changelog for this update is as follows:

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Audio Fixes to address an issue where audio would stop working unexpectedly. If you continue to experience this issue, please file feedback with Report a Problem. Controllers Fixes to address force feedback not working with some steering wheels. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.

Known Issues We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution. Controllers We’ve received some reports that users’ controllers are randomly losing sync or disconnecting from the console. If you encounter this behavior, please be sure to report this issue after reconnecting. HDMI-CEC We’ve received some reports that HDMI-CEC is not working correctly. Note : Ensure that your TV supports HDMI-CEC and is also enabled before filing feedback.

Home Some users have reported that the icon for a disc-based title is not appearing on the dashboard. My Games & Apps Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag. TV/Display Some users have reported that the console is displaying at the incorrect resolution on boot. We are aware and investigating. Note : If you encounter this behavior, please ensure that you submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately. Please include the make/model of you TV/Display in the description. Workaround : Restarting the console via the Power menu (Holding down the Xbox button displays the power menu) should resolve the behavior. If not, ensure you are looking at the troubleshooting here, specifically the section about ensuring your TV firmware is up to date.



Microsoft has asked Insiders to use Report a problem if they discover any other problems with this update. It helps Microsoft address the issues before it pushes out updates to more stable rings. If you need help with anything to do with the Insider Preview, check out the community subreddit where Xbox staff, moderators, and other Xbox Insiders can provide some help.

Be sure to check out the Xbox Insider Programme FAQ if you want to learn more about it or feel like joining in and receiving early Xbox system updates. The more you contribute feedback, the more development rings you'll be able to join. The Alpha Skip-Ahead ring is for the most elite Insiders and requires an invitation to participate.