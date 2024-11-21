Microsoft fixes the bug breaking app updates on Windows 10

This week, Microsoft notified Windows 10 users that the operating system had problems updating packaged applications from the Microsoft Store. Affected programs would show a "Something happened on our end error," preventing users from getting the latest versions of Microsoft Teams and other first and third-party apps. Luckily, the bug is now fixed, and all you have to do is install a single Windows update.

Microsoft has updated its official Windows Health Dashboard website with new details about the issue. According to the company, users can fix their stuck app updates by installing KB5046714, the latest non-security update for Windows 10 version 22H2:

Resolution: This issue was resolved by Windows updates released November 21, 2024 (KB5046714), and later. We recommend you install the latest update for your device as it contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one.

Although the bug was fixed in the November 2024 non-security updates, Microsoft stated that the problem was not related to any Windows update, be it non-security or Patch Tuesday release. The bug was caused by a WinAppSDK version 1.6.2, which was published on November 12, 2024, and then promptly pulled after user reports.

Non-security updates for Windows 10 and 11 usually go unnoticed by customers as they are not mandatory. However, sometimes, getting one is necessary to resolve a critical issue or receive an important feature update. This month, all the good stuff is available for Windows 11 users who received KB5046740 (Windows 11 version 24H2) and KB5046732 (Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2). Some of the biggest additions include shortened date and time on the taskbar, new "Share" buttons for jump list items, fixes for File Explorers, and more.