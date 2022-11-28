Microsoft Forms adds a much-awaited new feature for forms and quizzes users

Microsoft has announced a new feature for its form solution to boost the visualization experience for users. Microsoft Forms will soon be capable of letting users insert images in both forms and quizzes. Emphasizing the importance of visualization in teaching and learning, Microsoft says the ability to insert images as answers is a "long expected feature" from users and will be rolled out gradually, starting in December.

If you are a teacher and want to conduct a quiz competition online, the ability to insert images in multiple-choice questions is something you would appreciate. Not only that, but you will also be able to edit images if you want to modify them. You can zoom in/out to resize images or drag them to change focus through the image editor. However, you can not use an image beyond 5MB in size.

While inserting images into Microsoft Forms, you can use Bulk import, or Drag & drop, or Copy-and-paste. Images from OneDrive, local or Bing search are all available for you to add. Drag & drop, Copy-and-paste options are enabled directly in Microsoft Forms. The latter is useful when you need to quickly insert some images from the web.

While creating quizzes and surveys, users will be able to preview images they just inserted as answer choices. Images will also be displayed when responders fill out the survey or when the owner wants to check details on the individual result page. Barring these cases, only text shows up as representations of these choices.

If you use Microsoft Forms, let us know in the comments whether this functionality will be helpful to you.

Source & images: Microsoft