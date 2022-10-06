Microsoft gives a "sneak peek" of new Teams Chat on Windows 11

Earlier today, Microsoft released a new build for Windows 11 Insiders flighting the Dev Channel. The new build 25217 opens the option for third-party widgets, fixes several issues in the Tablet-mode taskbar, and more. Read all about the changes in this article.

Alongside those, the company has also released an update to the Microsoft Store, and a "sneak peek" into the new video calling options that the company is introducing inside Teams Chat. Microsoft calls it the sneak peek since this only rolling out to some users at the moment, with wider availability planned for later in the coming months.

The company explains how the new features in Teams Chat works:

When you open Chat from the taskbar, the focus will be on you with a preview of your own video, and the various ways you can connect with your people. It is now easier than ever to immediately start a video call with those who are using Microsoft Teams for personal use. For those who are not on Teams, not a problem- you can easily share a call link with anyone via SMS or email and get the conversation going directly within Chat.

You can find the official announcement post here.