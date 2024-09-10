Microsoft Ignite 2024 registration is live for the event in Chicago on November 18-22

In February, Microsoft announced that it would hold the 2024 edition of its annual Ignite IT and developer event on November 18-22 in Chicago at the McCormick Place West Building. Today, registration for the live event is now open on the Ignite website.

Pricing for both the Technical and Partner Business attendee passes are $2,225 for the Nov 19-22 Ignite events, with a $325 add-on for people who want to attend sessions on November 18. Yet another $525 add-on pass includes extra features, including special hotel room blocks at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place and Marriott Marquis Chicago, along with special seating arragements for the Ignite Keynote address. There's also a $1,525 price for just attending the Ignite Expo floor from Nov. 19-21

In 2023, tickets for the live event at Microsoft Ignite sold out weeks beforehand, so if you are thinking about heading to the Windy City to attend, you might want to secure your passes very soon.

As for who should attend, Microsoft has a quick rundown in a blog post:

Microsoft Ignite is for customers, partners, and tech professionals looking to learn more about Microsoft technology, focusing on the integration of innovative AI solutions. Additionally, it provides a space for attendees to make valuable connections that can create new business opportunities.

Microsoft is integrating its now shut-down Inspire partner event with Ignite for 2024. The blog post says:

If you missed meeting up with partners in person, Microsoft Ignite is the place to discover the latest partner benefits with product enhancements that support AI and enhance opportunities for business growth. Connect with Microsoft leaders, other partners, and potential customers all in one place.

The company says it is adding more content to Ignite 2024 than in 2023, with "more sessions, experiences, and connection opportunities." Of course, major Microsoft executives and leaders, including CEO Satya Nadella, will also make appearances.