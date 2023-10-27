Ignite 2023 tickets sold out weeks ago but Microsoft wants you to attend digitally for free

Microsoft Ignite, the company’s annual conference for developers and IT professionals, will take place between November 14-17 this year. Unfortunately, tickets for the event sold out weeks ago according to the company but if you want to attend remotely you can register to do so now.

At this year’s event, Microsoft will deliver all the latest announcements about the advancements in artificial intelligence and Copilot. It will also show off new features with comprehensive demos and share its insights into the trajectory of technology developments.

If you’re interested in connecting remotely to watch the event, Microsoft wants you to follow these steps to register:

Visit the Ignite 2023 Website: Head over to the Ignite 2023 website to kick off the registration process. Sign In / Create Your New Account: If you’re new to Microsoft events, you’ll need to connect an existing account or create a new account. Select The Digital Access Pass: The entire Ignite conference will be streamed online, register to get your digital access pass. Our Seattle in-person access passes are already sold out, but if you have an in-person RSVP code those are still valid and will work. Complete Your Registration: Fill in your personal details, payment information (if applicable), and any additional information requested. Double-check your registration to ensure accuracy. Confirmation: Once you’ve completed the registration, you’ll receive a confirmation email. This email will include important details about your registration, including access to the event platform. Explore Ignite Sessions and Get Ready for Ignite 2023! As the event date approaches, make sure to keep an eye on your inbox for updates and additional information.

By registering, not only can you watch the event but you can join in with the developer breakout discussion Q&As. To learn more about the sessions that will be available and to add them to your schedule head over to the session catalog.

Let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to Microsoft Ignite and whether you’ll be attending the event in person or digitally.