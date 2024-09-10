Sonic Generations returns to Xbox Store with new Legacy Bundle

Sonic Generations has been relisted on the Xbox Store, but with a unique twist. Rather than being available as a standalone purchase, the game has been included as part of the newly announced Sonic the Hedgehog Legacy Bundle.

Sonic Generations originally released as a standalone title on Xbox 360 back in 2011, but pulled from digital stores last July amidst the release of the remastered collection Sonic Origins. At the time, publisher Sega stated it wanted to "preserve" the title and instead offer it via game bundles.

Sure enough, Sega has included Sonic Generations in a new compilation called the Sonic the Hedgehog Legacy Bundle. Priced at $59.99, the bundle contains six Sonic games and downloadable content packs spanning the series' history.

In addition to Sonic Generations and its Casino Night Pinball mini-game add-on, the bundle features Sonic Adventure and its DX upgrade, Sonic Adventure 2 and its Battle mode, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1 and 2, and the fighting game Sonic the Fighters.

Experience Sonic gaming through the years with the Sonic the Hedgehog Legacy Bundle, which features a wide selection of Sonic games covering his nostalgic classic era as well as iconic modern favorites.

Below is a list of games and DLC packs that are included in the Legacy Bundle:

Sonic Adventure and Adventure DX Upgrade

Sonic Adventure 2 and Adventure 2 Battle Mode DLC

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – Episode 1

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – Episode 2

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic Generations Collection and Casino Night Pinball DLC

Since it's no longer possible to purchase the standalone version of Sonic Generations, its addition to the Legacy Bundle offers an easy loophole for anyone who wants to play the game. This move, according to the Sega, is part of their efforts to "help preserve the game" and ensure its continued availability to players.