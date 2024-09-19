Microsoft is shutting down the Xbox Ambassadors program on October 15

Over 13 years ago, Microsoft first launched its Xbox Ambassadors program. The goal was to give knowledgeable Xbox gamers and fans a way to help others by answering support questions in forums or by hosting game sessions so that other Xbox fans could connect with each other. Microsoft recognized these Xbox Ambassadors with special rewards, along with exclusive sweepstakes and more.

Today, Microsoft announced it will be retiring the Xbox Ambassadors program in just a few weeks. In a post on its official blog, the company revealed why it was shutting down the program:

Xbox has evolved over the last decade, and with that, the needs of our global community. Players are finding more value in engaging with us in other ways that allow them to live our community values of making Xbox a place where everyone can have fun—including programs like Fanfest, Xbox Insider Program, and Rewards with Xbox. Thanks to the work of this group, the chance for players to experience the joy of gaming is more global and inclusive than ever—and we believe that now is the right moment to bring the learnings and values of the Ambassador community into all of our player engagement programs.

The Xbox Ambassadors website will be shut down on October 15. Members of the program will have until that date to claim any of their remaining codes or rewards. Other changes will include closing the Ambassador Quests, and the Xbox Ambassadors badge will get a new and final legacy design.

Any Xbox Ambassadors who have been active with the program in the current season will get a special "thank you" in the rewards section. Before the shutdown date, the program will hold special weekly sweepstakes. Microsoft also says that the Xbox Ambassador Champions program will change into Xbox Community Champions.

While this program is going away, Microsoft says it has plans to expand both its Rewards with Xbox and Xbox Research program, with more details to be revealed later. It added:

You will also have a new, more global way to share feedback directly with us through Xbox Research, providing the chance to receive more early access to new games and features, and help us improve the Xbox experience for everyone.

If they have not already, Xbox Ambassadors can also join the Xbox Insider Program, where they can get advanced looks at new Xbox console and PC app features and test upcoming games.