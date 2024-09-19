Control and Ghostrunner 2 join eight more games for Xbox Free Play Days this week

Microsoft's regular weekly Xbox Free Play Days event is back, and this time, it's a huge amount of games that are available to play for free from now until Sunday, September 22 at 11:59 pm Pacific Time (Monday, September 23 at 2:59 am Eastern Time).

Xbox Wire reports that 10 games, all from publisher 505 Games, are available for free during Free Play Days. One game, Ghostrunner 2, is available to play for free as a three-hour trial for all Xbox members. There is also a discount for the full game from $39.99 to $15.99. Another game, Remedy's Control, can be played in full, again for all Xbox members. There's also a discount down from $29.99 to $7.49 to play the full game after the Free Play Days period ends.

Remedy is working on the full sequel to the game Control 2, but this time, it will be self-publishing the game. It will also get some assistance in funding the game from Annapurna, which recently saw its entire gaming division resign. Remedy said this will not affect Control 2's development.

The other eight 505 Games titles that are a part of Free Play Days this weekend are available to access for members of Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Those same users can also get deep discounts on all of those games after this weekend is over.

Microsoft notes that "discounts, percentages, and title availability may vary by title and region" for this special promotion.