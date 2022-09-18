Specs Appeal: Here are differences between iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro

Here is how the new iPhone 14 Pro lineup compares to its predecessors. This Specs Appeal article lets you see the differences and specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro, 13 Pro, and 12 Pro side-by-side together with their Max variants.

Unlike the iPhone 14, which can offer only a larger Plus model for those planning to upgrade from the iPhone 13 or 12, the Pro lineup has more significant and exciting changes this year. Apple has ditched the notch for the first time since the iPhone X, offering buyers something called "Dynamic Island"—a pill-shape cutout that integrates into the operating system by providing extra information, fancy animations, and convenient gestures. Besides, the iPhone 14 Pro series features an eye-burning display that can peak at 2000 nits brightness outdoors and lower its refresh rate from 120Hz to 1Hz for the always-on feature.

Cameras are another area where the iPhone 14 Pro lineup offers significant changes. Apple has opted for a 48MP primary camera, ditching the good-old 12MP array it has been using since the iPhone 6S. Also, a new flash consisting of 9 LEDs can adapt to the scene.

Another notable feature in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is satellite communication that lets you send emergency SOS. And if you happen to end up in a car crash, new sensors will detect air pressure change due to the airbag deploying and up to 256G acceleration. Like the Apple Watch and its fall detection system, the iPhone 14 Pro series can notify emergency services and contacts once a car crash is detected.

Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have the next-gen Apple A16 processor. It maintains the previous 6 CPU and 5 GPU cores configuration, but the raw performance went up about 25%.

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

Significantly brighter display with up to 2000 nits outdoors.

A reworked pill-shaped notch called "Dynamic Island."

The new A16 Bionic CPU.

Significantly upgraded camera with a 48MP primary sensor, second-gen sensor-shift stabilization, Photonic Engine, and an adaptive flash.

Action mode for video with gimbal-like stabilization.

Improved front-facing camera with a wider aperture and 4K HDR video support.

Bluetooth 5.3, emergency SOS via a satellite, and car crash detection.

eSIM-only (only in the US).

Notably better battery life.

New colors.

Now here is a more detailed spec comparison with the main improvements in the iPhone 14 Pro series highlighted:

iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max Display 6.1"

2556x1179

1000/1600/2000 nits brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120Hz 6.7"

2796x1290

1000/1600/2000 nits brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120Hz 6.1"

2532x1170

1000/1200 nits brightness

Narrower Notch

10-120Hz 6.7"

2778x1284

1000/1200 nits brightness

Narrower Notch

10-120Hz 6.1"

2532x1170

800/1200 nits brightness

Regular Notch

60Hz 6.7"

2778x1284

800/1200 nits brightness

Regular Notch

60Hz CPU 6-core A16 Bionic

5-core GPU 6-core A15 Bionic

5-core GPU 6-core A14 Bionic

4-core GPU RAM 6GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Cameras 48MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto

f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8 aperture

Second-gen sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive True Tone Flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 4 for photos

Photographic Styles

Macro Photography

3x optical zoom in

2x optical zoom out

6x optical zoom range 12MP wide + ultra-wide + telephoto

f/1.5 + f/1.8 + f/2.8 aperture

Sensor-shift OIS

True Tone flash with Slow Sync

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 4 for photos

Photographic Styles

Macro Photography

3x optical zoom in

2x optical zoom out

6x optical zoom range 12MP wide + ultra-wide + telephoto

f/1.6 + f/2.4 + f/2.2 aperture

Sensor-shift OIS

True Tone flash with Slow Sync

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 3 for photos

2.5x optical zoom in

2x optical zoom out

5x optical zoom range Video Cinematic mode for videos with shallow depth of field 4K HDR 30 fps

ProRes video up to 4K at 30 fps

4K video at 60 fps

Macro video recording

Sensor-shift OIS

Action Mode

3x optical zoom in

2x optical zoom out

9x digital zoom Cinematic mode for videos with shallow depth of field 1080p 30 fps

ProRes video up to 4K at 30 fps

4K video at 60 fps

Macro video recording

Sensor-shift OIS

3x optical zoom in

2x optical zoom out

9x digital zoom 4K video at 60 fps

Sensor-shift OIS

2.5x optical zoom in

2x optical zoom out

7x digital zoom Front Camera 12MP f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine

Smart HDR 4

Photographic Styles

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps

HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps 12MP f/2.2 aperture

Smart HDR 4

Photographic Styles

Cinematic mode 1080p 30 fps

HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps 12MP f/2.2 aperture

Smart HDR 3

HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 30 fps Data GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via Satellite

Crash Detection GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.0 SIM No physical SIM

Dual eSIM support Dual SIM (physical nano-SIM and eSIM)

Dual eSIM support Dual SIM (physical nano-SIM and eSIM) Battery 3200 mAh

23 h video playback 4323 mAh

29 h video playback 3095 mAh

22 h video playback 4352 mAh

28 h video playback 2815 mAh

17 h video playback 3687 mAh

20 h video playback Ports Lightning, MagSafe and Qi

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter Colors Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black Alpine Green, Silver, Gold, Graphite, Sierra Blue Pacific Blue, Gold, Graphite, Silver $$$ $999 and $1099. iPhone 13 Pro and 12 Pro are now discontinued

You can also check out our other Specs Appeal articles where we compare the entire iPhone 14 lineup side-by-side and figure out how the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus compare to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

Do you plan to buy the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max, or will you stay with the smartphone you currently own?