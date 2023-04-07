Bing Chat now supports longer message lengths and more in the latest update

It's been another fairly busy week in terms of new features and improvements that were added to Microsoft's Bing Chat chatbot. There was the addition of Bing Image Creator in the Microsoft Edge sidebar, and it also rolled out Prompt v98, which is supposed to cut down on the number of times the chatbot refused to do something. Even a new beta for the SwiftKey mobile keyboard added support for Bing Chat.

However, there were even more chances made that were not publicly announced, until now. The latest weekly Bing Chat post on the official Bing blog revealed them to use today:

Added the ability to pick up a conversation in sidebar where you left off, so you can continue in your flow without losing context when you move to sidebar.

Extended the max length of chats, so you can have, for example, conversations about longer documents.

Addressed performance issues on Edge sidebar to help reduce loading errors.

We still don't have a timeline for when we will be able to save chat histories from Bing Chat. It has been the number one request from users so far. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too much longer for this long-awaited addition.