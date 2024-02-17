Microsoft kept its word as the forced-installed Windows Backup app can now be dealt with

The Patch Tuesday update, which is the monthly Windows security update, is known to often arrive with some issues or bugs, though some of those are not documented by Microsoft immediately upon release.

The one for September, KB5030211, initially had no known issues, though later on it did add a couple. Meanwhile, one that was not documented still, likely because it does not classify as a bug, but rather an inconvenience, was the auto-installation of the Windows Backup app on Windows 10 Pro 22H2 and LTSC enterprise systems; which went on to cause a bit of a disruption for some of the IT and system administrators as it did not function properly.

They were somewhat displeased, not with the application itself, but because it did not function and was something seemingly inessential as running it would fail to launch the app with the message "This feature is not supported by your organization" like the one you can see in the image below:

Image via binaryzero (Neowin forum)

Following this, Microsoft updated its FAQ page for Windows Backup to confirm that it was working on a fix and that a future Windows Update would resolve the issue. At the time, it stated:

Because Windows Backup is a system component, it cannot be removed. However, we will be releasing a future Windows Update that prevents Windows Backup from appearing on certain user interface (UI) screens for Azure Active Directory (AAD) or Active Directory (AD) users that run the Pro, Education, or Enterprise editions of Windows 10 or Windows 11. For example, after the future Windows update is installed, Windows Backup will not appear in the “All apps” or “Installed apps” lists.

Microsoft has kept its word and as such, removed the app from appearing in the "All apps" and "Installed apps" list. The company confirmed this change via an update to its FAQ page. It now reads:

Windows Backup is a system component and cannot be removed. A Windows update that prevents Windows Backup from appearing on certain user interface (UI) screens for certain editions of Windows 10 and Windows 11 has been released. This update prevents Windows Backup from appearing in the “All apps” and “Installed apps” lists for Enterprise users, domain-joined users, guest users, and users whose Microsoft accounts have been restricted by policy. When you install a Windows security update that was released on or after January 25, 2024, the Windows Backup app does not appear on an Enterprise-managed device.

Hence, they rolled it out via the January 2024 Patch Tuesday though since we already have had another release of Patch Tuesday (for February 2024) since then, installing the latter should work too.