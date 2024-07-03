Microsoft lays off an unknown number of team members as its new fiscal year begins

July 1, 2024 was not just the beginning of the month of July. It was also the start of Microsoft's new fiscal year, this time for its 2025 financial reporting period. It looks like the company has also used this week to make some cuts in its workforce.

GeekWire reports that the layoffs have affected a number of different teams and locations at Microsoft, but so far the company has not offered any info on how many team members were affected. In a statement sent to GeekWire, a company spokesperson said:

Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business, . . . We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.

Some of the affected Microsoft employees have posted their layoff announcements on social media. That includes Kenny Krosky on his X account who is now working for work as a front-end engineer and Cory Ebert, who posted on his LinkedIn account that he had been dismissed from his Microsoft job after close to 15 years at the company.

The company has been going through a number of job cuts already in 2024. In early January, Microsoft revealed a large workforce reduction of 1,900 team members in its various gaming divisions. Later in the year, it shut down three of its game development studios from its Bethesda/ZeniMax division, which also affected a large number of team members, although Microsoft never revealed any specifics on how many employees were cut.

In early June, Microsoft announced a restructuring of its Mixed Reality division that also caused a number of its team members to be laid off. That same week, another report claimed the company had cut at least hundreds of jobs from its Azure for Operations and Mission Engineering teams,