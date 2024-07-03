Watch Dogs filming begins after 10 years with director Mathieu Turi

Ubisoft is moving forward with a film adaptation of its Watch Dogs franchise. Principal photography on a film directed by Mathieu Turi has begun. The publisher posted on its X page a photo from set, captioned, "Lights_Camera_Action.exe."

Not much is known about the plot yet, but it has found its main stars in Tom Blyth and Sophie Wilde. Blyth himself is riding the wave of critical acclaim in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and has shown off his acting chops in series like Billy the Kid. Wilde terrified audiences last year with the breakout role in Talk to Me and recently starred in feel-good hits like Boy Swallows Universe.

Their Watch Dogs movie roles are still kept under wraps. Also, the script was first written by Christie LeBlanc, with a later draft written by Victoria Bata. New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann will produce along with Ubisoft's Margaret Boykin.

While Ubisoft hasn't revealed exactly which installment the Watch Dogs movie will pull from, there are clues that point to it being based on the first game. Adapting the original's story would allow the film to introduce audiences to the franchise's hacker-focused world.

In the original story, Aiden Pearce seeks revenge on the powerful tech company Blume after his niece gets caught in the crossfire of his vigilante activities. Along the way, he partners up with Clara Lille of the hacking group DedSec, their shared goal of taking down Blume bringing them together.

Watch Dogs is based on the open-world game initially developed as Watch Dogs in 2014. Followed by the subsequent games of sequels, Watch Dogs 2 and Watch Dogs: Legion.

With this, rumors will most definitely begin making their rounds with this--it is about the possibility of a new Watch Dogs title. Although the first two have sold an approximation of above 20 million copies combined, there is still no confirmation on whether a follow-up to 2020's Watch Dogs: Legion was greenlit or not.