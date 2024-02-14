Windows 11 will soon allow connecting to Wi-Fi networks using QR codes and the Camera app

The rear-facing camera on your Surface Pro tablet will soon have a new purpose as Microsoft is working on the ability to connect to Wi-Fi networks from the Camera app. Build 26052, which was released in the Dev and Canary Channels last week, lets you connect to a Wi-Fi network by scanning its QR code.

Here is how this feature works:

Update your system to build 26052 and launch the Camera app. You can use either a front or rear-facing camera. Switch the app to the Barcode mode by pressing the button with a QR code. Point the camera at the QR code you want to scan. Windows will show Wi-Fi network details, such as its SSID, password, and encryption, at the bottom of the app. Tap the displayed link to switch to the Settings app and connect to the Wi-Fi network.

This new simple feature will pair nicely with the ability to generate QR codes for known Wi-Fi networks in Windows 11. Starting with build 25977, you can click the "Show password" in the Settings app to display a network password and generate a QR code. You will be able to ask your coworker to share a QR code for a quick connection without typing long and often complicated passwords.

The updated Camera app with the ability to scan Wi-Fi network QR is available to all Insiders in the Dev and Canary Channels. If you do not mind experimenting a little with your Windows Insider installation (make sure to back up important data first), check out some of the hidden features, such as a built-in AI upscaler and a new accessibility feature that will let Windows 11 speak with your voice.

Windows 11 build 26052 is the first officially confirmed build of Windows 11 version 24H2 that is coming in the second half of this year.