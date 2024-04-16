Microsoft OneNote can now be used on the Apple Vision Pro alongside other Office apps

Microsoft continues to support the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Today, the company announced it has launched a version of its OneNote note-taking app for the Vision Pro.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that the OneNote app for the headset supports many of the same features that are also available for the iPad version. The features include:

Write memos, make a digital notebook, or jot down notes.

Highlight can’t-miss notes with Important and To Do tags.

Secure your notes with a password and control permissions when sharing with others.

Sync your notes to cloud (OneDrive, OneDrive for Business and SharePoint), making it easy to access your notes anywhere.

Share ideas and your notes with friends and colleagues.

The OneNote app can be used with the Vision Pro via a traditional keyboard and mouse that connect to the headset via Bluetooth, It can also be used completely hands-free with the Vision Pro's own hand gesture technology.

Microsoft does plan to update the OneNote app for the headset with additional features in the future. They will include Copilot support. Two-factor authentication is also in the works, as the company is working to get its Microsoft Authenticator app working with the Vision Pro.

At the moment, OneNote for the Vision Pro is available only for personal Microsoft accounts, along with work accounts that are not directly managed by an employee's organization.

Microsoft first announced plans to release Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, along with Microsoft Teams, for the Vision Pro back in June 2023 when Apple first announced the headset. When the device went on sale in February, for the price of $3,499, it launched with support for those Office apps.

Apple is currently scheduled to announce its quarterly financial results on May 2, Hopefully, we will get at least a little info on how sales have been for the Vision Pro have been in its first few months.