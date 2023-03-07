Microsoft PowerToys 0.68.1 update adds Paste as Plain Text and PowerToys Run settings

Microsoft has released a patch update for PowerToys 0.68, which was released a week ago along with a couple oi new PowerToys. However, some bugs were discovered in that release and therefore a patch was deemed important enough to release an update. it contains all of the features present in the previous release as well a number of bug fixes that are listed below.

This is a patch release to fix issues in v68.0 to fix some bugs we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. See v0.68.0 for full release notes.

Changelog:

#24446 - Support Ctrl+V as activation shortcut for Paste As Plain Text, as requested by some users. Warning : Overriding a default system shortcut might have unintended consequences.

: Overriding a default system shortcut might have unintended consequences. #24437 - Paste As Plain Text - Support pasting multiple times as Ctrl+V does (on pressing activation key while holding modification keys)

#24491 - Set Paste As Plain Text default shortcut to Ctrl+Win+Alt+V to avoid conflicting with new Windows volume mixer shortcut.

#24600 - Add PowerToys Run setting to disable thumbnails generation for files in order to narrow down the root cause of the crash.

You can download PowerToys 0.68.1 from the Microsoft Store using this link or the official repository on GitHub. If you already have PowerToys installed on your computer, the app will notify you about available updates, or you can manually update from settings. As noted above, you can also learn about changes in the previous 0.68 release.

If you are unfamiliar with PowerToys, it is a set of advanced utilities provided by Microsoft and the open-source developer community. It contains various tools, such as an app launcher, bulk file renamer, color picker, a utility to customize shortcuts, etc. Microsoft frequently updates PowerToys with new features and fixes.