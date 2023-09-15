Microsoft quietly put in a Windows 11 keyboard shortcut to LinkedIn

Microsoft's support website includes a page which lists a lot of keyboard shortcut features in Windows 11. They include a number of shortcuts that have been recently added. One of them is for the Windows Copilot generative AI assistant. Just press the Windows Key and C to launch Copilot.

However, it looks like Microsoft has quietly put in a number of other keyboard shortcuts in Windows 11 that are not listed on its support page. That includes one that is just downright weird. As posted by X (formerly Twitter) user Rudeism (via PC Gamer), the "Ctrl+Shift+Alt+Win+L" keyboard shortcut will send you to the LinkedIn website.

I just learned that if you press Ctrl+Shift+Alt+Win+L, your default browser will open Linkedin



I thought it was a joke when I was told, but it's 100% real. WHY LMAO — Rudeism (@rudeism) September 14, 2023

Furthermore, this keyboard shortcut works on your default web browser, rather than just on Microsoft's Edge browser. There's no word on why Microsoft decided to put this odd little Easter Egg in its Windows 11 keyboard shortcuts.

There are other similar shortcuts in the OS for launching Microsoft's productive apps as well. That includes using "Ctrl+Shift+Alt+Win+T" to launch Microsoft Teams. You can also launch the Microsoft 365 versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint by pressing "Ctrl+Shift+Alt+Win+W", "Ctrl+Shift+Alt+Win+X", and "Ctrl+Shift+Alt+Win+P", respectively. Another similar Windows 11 shortcut, "Ctrl+Shift+Alt+Win+O", launches the Outlook app.

Again there's no word on who is responsible for adding these keyboard combos in Windows 11, and it's likely we may never know.

Some of the official keyboard shortcuts Microsoft has posted on its support page as Windows 11 additions include opening widgets with the Windows key+W, opening snap layouts with the Windows key+Z, and toggling the microphone as mute in apps that support Call Mute by using the Windows key+Alt+K. That last shortcut is a Windows 11 22H2 exclusive.