Microsoft releases feature to let you customize the location of notifications in Teams

In a new post on the Microsoft 365 Insider Blog, Petr Klabal from Microsoft announced that users can now customize the location of notifications in Teams. Notifications can now be positioned in the bottom right, bottom left, top right, or top left of the screen. Petr highlighted the following benefits of this update:

Greater focus : Positioning notifications in less intrusive areas helps minimize distractions, allowing you to concentrate better on tasks.

To try this feature, go to Settings > Notifications and Activity > Display, and choose your preferred notification position by clicking the radio button next to the label.

This feature is not available to everyone just yet. You need to be a member of the Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted Release and use the new Teams client on Windows, which Microsoft encouraged users to adopt last year.

To enable the Public Preview for the Teams client, IT administrators must enable the "Show preview features" option in their update policy:

Sign in to the Microsoft Teams admin center. Go to Teams > Teams Update Policies. Select an existing policy or create a new one. Name the update policy and add a description. Enable the Show Teams Preview Features setting:

On for users in Current Channel (Preview) : This default option turns on Teams Public Preview features for any user in the Office Current Channel (Preview).

Once enabled, users can go to About Teams under Settings in the new Teams client and select the Public Preview checkbox under Early Access. This comes after Microsoft released a preview feature in Teams that allows you to pop out the Chat, Copilot, and Notes panes during a meeting.