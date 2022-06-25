Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19044.1806 (KB5014666) to Release Preview Channel

Microsoft has released Windows 10 Build 19044.1806 (KB5014666) to the Release Preview Channel. Insiders that are still running Windows 10 can download the update. It includes several new improvements and a lot of fixes.

The features in this update that Microsoft highlights include:

New! We added IP address auditing for incoming Windows Remote Management (WinRM) connections in security event 4262 and WinRM event 91. We fixed an issue that fails to log the source IP address and machine name for a remote PowerShell connection.

New! We added Server Message Block (SMB) redirector (RDR) specific public File System Control (FSCTL) code FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO.

New! We introduced the following Print and Scan features: IPP over USB support – Microsoft has supported Internet Print Protocol (IPP) for network printers starting in 2018 with the release of Windows 10, version 1809. We are now expanding IPP support to USB printers. Print support app (PSA) APIs – Using the PSA framework, printer manufacturers can extend printer functionalities and user experience. For more information, see Print support app design guide. PIN-protected printing for IPP and Universal Print – Standard print dialogs now include a user interface to enter a PIN code. eSCL Mopria Scan protocol – Windows now supports the eSCL Mopria Scan protocol. It can be used with Mopria certified scanner devices.



If you would like to learn more about the other changes that are included with this update, you should check Microsoft’s announcement.

If you want to find out what build of Windows 10 you are running, type winver in the search box and open the program listed in the results, a box will then appear with details about your operating system.