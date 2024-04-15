Micosoft Account notifications are part of Windows 10 22H2 Release Preview build 19045.4353

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 10 Release Preview build 19045.4353 for members of that Windows Insider Program channel. The build number is 19045.4353, under KB5036979, It adds support for adding Microsoft Account notifications which will be displayed on the Start menu. It also has a number of bug fixes and improvements.

Here is the changelog:

New! This update starts the rolls out of account-related notifications for Microsoft accounts in Settings > Home. A Microsoft account connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account also backs up all your data and helps you to manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature displays notifications across the Start menu and Settings. You can manage your Settings notifications in Settings > Privacy & security > General.

This update addresses an issue that affects app licensing. Because of this, Copilot in Windows (in preview) does not work as you expect.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when your device resumes from Modern Standby. You might get the stop error, “0x9f DRIVER_POWER_STATE_FAILURE.”

This update addresses a race condition that might stop a machine from starting up. This occurs when you set up a bootloader to start up multiple OSes.

This update affects media allocations. It improves their memory granularity for some hardware setups. This lowers overcommitment. Also, performance is more efficient.

This update addresses an issue that affects an accelerator backing store management path. A memory leak occurs that affects some devices.

This update makes Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for some mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects the container networking Address Resolution Protocol (ARP). It returns the wrong Virtual Subnet ID (VSID) for external ports.

This update affects hypervisor-protected code integrity (HVCI). It accepts drivers that are now compatible.

This update includes quarterly changes to the Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file, DriverSiPolicy.p7b. It adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

This update addresses an issue that affects Protected Process Light (PPL) protections. You can bypass them.

This update addresses an issue that affects some wireless earbuds. Bluetooth connections are not stable. This occurs on devices that have firmware from April 2023 and later.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Distributed Transaction Coordinator (DTC). A memory leak occurs when it retrieves mappings.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS). Its Post Authentication Actions (PAA) do not occur at the end of the grace period. Instead, they occur at restart.

This update makes some changes to Windows Search. It is now more reliable, and it is easier to find an app after you install it. This update also gives you a personalized app search experience.

You can check out the full blog post here.