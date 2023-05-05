Microsoft reportedly plans to add one of the most requested features to Windows 11's Widgets

Neowin · with 2 comments

A mockup of widgets pinned to Windows 11s desktop

In late 2021, Windows 11 introduced Windows Widgets—a dedicated space for glanceable tile-like apps and news. Since then, users have been asking Microsoft for two things: add support for third-party widgets and allow pinning widgets to the desktop. The first one is already here—slow but steady, the Microsoft Store gets third-party widgets support from other companies (only Facebook and Spotify for now). Now it is time for Microsoft to address the second most-requested feature: the ability to pin widgets to the desktop.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft plans to let Windows 11 users place widgets on the desktop to create a Windows 7-like experience with its famous gadgets. It is a highly-anticipated feature many users want to get in the current OS or what is about to substitute it later next year (check out this Windows "12" concept and a similar to it variant).

Unfortunately, there is no information on when the feature will arrive. However, the upcoming Build 2023 conference will have a session dedicated to Windows Widgets, so it is reasonable to expect Microsoft to share more details there.

Microsoft is testing other widget-related changes, such as a redesigned widget board with dedicated spaces for widgets and news, an iOS-like widget picker, and animated and theme-aware icons. All those changes are already available in Windows 11 preview builds.

Report a problem with article
An image with a colorful Windows 11 logo and dimmed background
Next Article

Windows 11 debloater app gets banned from Microsoft Store, dev calls it "a tragedy"
the island xbox
Previous Article

Microsoft's MSN Search booth and other product placement predictions from sci-fi movies

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement