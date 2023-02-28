Microsoft revamps its Translator for iOS with new UI and improved backend

Microsoft has a new update for its Translator app. Version 23.2.1 is now available for download from the App Store, bringing customers a redesigned user interface and UX improvements, expanded language support, and backend enhancements.

The latest update does not contain new features nor integrate the mighty AI-powered Bing. Still, the new UI is a welcome change for the app that looked significantly outdated compared to modern applications and other Microsoft products on iOS.

Here is the official changelog for version 23.2.1:

Introduction to our new and improved Microsoft Translator user interface! This major update includes a new and revised UX that allows you to start translating quickly. Select your language pair, and the app will give you access to available actions such as language translation, image translation, and text translation. The new image translation feature has an updated backend and enhanced language support. The new conversation feature has an updated backend, enhanced language support, and allows you to transcribe/translate real-time conversations. At the end, you will have access to the transcription and chapters to simplify navigation within transcripts. Bug fixes and general improvements.

Microsoft Translator is available on iPhone and iPad, and you can download the service from the App Store.