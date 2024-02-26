Microsoft reveals new AI Access Principles for its services and infrastructure

Microsoft has been the tech leader so far in developing new generative AI services, as well as the servers and infrastructure needed to run those applications. Today, as part of the 2024 Mobile World Congress, Microsoft President Brad Smith announced the company's new AI Access Principles that will guide the company as it continues to expand its AI assets.

In a blog post, Smith writes:

The principles we’re announcing today commit Microsoft to bigger investments, more business partnerships, and broader programs to promote innovation and competition than any prior initiative in the company’s 49-year history. By publishing these principles, we are committing ourselves to providing the broad technology access needed to empower organizations and individuals around the world to develop and use AI in ways that will serve the public good.

The company announced 11 Microsoft AI Access Principles today. They are divided into three sections. The first is centered around AI models and app developers. Microsoft says it will continue to expand its infrastructure so that it can handle the training and use of AI models. It also says it will give software app makers broad access to AI models and tools.

The second section is all about Microsoft offering choices for AI developers. That includes dev access to public APIs, along with a common public API for network operators. Microsoft says developers can pick how their AI models are sold, distributed, and used on Microsoft's Azure services. The company claims it will make it easier for developers to switch from Azure to another cloud developer. Also, Microsoft will not use any non-public data in a developer's AI model in Azure.

The third section deals with how Microsoft will offer strong security and responsible AI standards. That includes keeping AI models and and data centers safe from both physical and cybercriminal threats, along with applying the company's own Responsible AI Standard to keep AI safe, fair, and private. It will also invest money in helping to train people in AI services all over the world.

Finally, Microsoft says it is trying to run its AI data servers in an environmentally safe manner.