Dell reveals new commercial notebooks at MWC 2024 including a detachable tablet

Dell is launching a large number of new models in its Latitude lineup of commercial notebooks. It used the first day of the Mobile World Congress 2024 trade show in Barcelona, Spain, to announce the new laptops.

Dell's press release includes a special mention of the Latitude 7350 Detachable. This Windows 11 device can be used as a 13-inch stand-alone tablet, or you can connect it to the optional Collaboration Keyboard so you can use it as a notebook.

The Latitude 7350 Detachable uses an Intel Core Ultra CPU with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD support. Dell says this model is also easily serviceable with removable batteries and displays, along with support for upgrading the SSD and its onboard wireless network card.

Dell also announced the Latitude 9450 2-in-1 notebook, which, according to the manufacturer, is the world's smallest 14-inch commercial PC. It lets users flip the QHD+ display so it can be used as a big tablet as well. It also supports up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, along with up to 2TB of SSD storage and up to 64GB of RAM.

The laptop uses Mini-LED technology for its backlit keyboard. The company says this allows the energy used by that keyboard to be cut down by as much as 75 percent, thus helping to extend its overall battery life. In addition, the Latitude 9450 is the first commercial PC to use a Zero-Lattice Keyboard with "wide and curved keys for improved tactile response."

Dell says all of the new Latitude commercial notebooks and 2-in-1s will launch in March, while the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable will go on sale sometime in the second quarter of 2024. Pricing for these notebooks has yet to be revealed.