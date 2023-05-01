Microsoft shares FAQ on Windows update UUP covering Configuration Manager, WSUS, more

Back in October of 2022, Microsoft had announced the public preview of on-premises UUP (Unified Update Platform) which promised faster and smaller Windows updates. About a month and a half before the rollout, the company shared more details about UUP claiming up to 30% faster and smaller downloads. Microsoft also added that .NET update performance will also be significantly better on Windows 11 22H2 due to as .NET Framework updates would now be a part of UUP as well. Of course, it wasn't bug-free as there was a WSUS upgrade issue caused by the accidental removal of necessary UUP MIME types.

UUP on premises finally began rolling out at the end of March and Microsoft re-assured that udates sizes would be slimmer after an initial one-time 10GB download. As it has been a month since then, Microsoft has shared a helpful FAQ today. This FAQ covers a lot of the best practices that IT and system admins should be aware and it is based on the feedback Microsoft has received.

Penned by Balasubramanian Delli, a Principal Program Manager at Microsoft, the FAQ says:

After a month of UUP update release, sharing best practices based on our field and feedback through multiple channels.

In case you are wondering, the FAQ article covers questions and queries related to Configuration Manager current branch (CB), Automatic Deployment Rule (ADR), OS Deployment (OSD) Task Sequencing (TS), Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), Delivery Optimization (DO), offline servicing, among others. You can go through the entire blog post on Microsoft's website.