Microsoft answers customer doubts and queries on Windows Update UUP 10GB downloads

Back in October of 2022, Microsoft announced the public preview of on-premises UUP (Unified Update Platform) which promised faster and smaller Windows updates. About a month and a half before the rollout, the company shared more details about UUP claiming up to 30% faster and smaller downloads.

Microsoft also added that .NET update performance will also be significantly better on Windows 11 22H2 due to as .NET Framework updates would now be a part of UUP as well. Of course, it wasn't bug-free as there was a WSUS upgrade issue caused by the accidental removal of necessary UUP MIME types.

UUP on premises finally began rolling out at the end of March and Microsoft reassured that update sizes would be slimmer after an initial one-time 10GB download. As a month passed, the company published an FAQ article covering various aspects of UUP like those related to Configuration Manager current branch (CB), Automatic Deployment Rule (ADR), OS Deployment (OSD) Task Sequencing (TS), Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), Delivery Optimization (DO), offline servicing, among others.

On the topic of Configuration Manager (ConfigMgr), the tech giant has shared a new FAQ article on UUP. Penned by Stefan Röll, who is a Cloud Solution Architect at Microsoft Germany for Intune and Microsoft Configuration Manager. This blog post basically aims to answer a lot of customer queries, doubts and feedback that the company has received since UUP went live.

It mainly tackles some of the issues that users may face in relation to the large 10GB download package and covers a lot of the associated points, like those related to Port 8005 Distribution Points (DPs), Background Intelligent Transfer Service (BITS), Windows Update Delivery Optimization (WUDO), and more, in great detail across several sections:

The challenge with large updates

Do I have to download 10GB every month to my source location?

Do we have to distribute 10GB to all DPs monthly?

What about Site-to-Site traffic?

Do we need to open port 8005?

Is the download on the Client side optimized by peer-to-peer technology from Delivery Optimization?

Is the download on the Client side optimized by peer-to-peer technology from BranchCache?

Do I need to enable ‘Allow clients to download delta content when available’ in the Client settings?

