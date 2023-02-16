Microsoft confirms botched WSUS upgrade led to failing Windows 11 Patch Tuesday updates

This Tuesday was the second Tuesday of the month which meant it was Patch Tuesday time. Microsoft has confirmed however that the updates for Windows 11 22H2 may not have been offered by some of its Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) servers. The company says that although the updates would download to the WSUS servers, they would fail to propagate to client devices.

The Redmond company has confirmed that the affected WSUS servers are those which were recently upgraded to Windows Server 2022 from Windows Server 2016 and 2019. That's because some of those at the helm of the upgrade botched it when they accidentally removed the necessary Unified Update Platform (UUP) Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (MIME) types.

On its health dashboard explaining the issue, Microsoft writes:

Updates released February 14, 2023 or later might not be offered from some Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) servers to Windows 11, version 22H2. The updates will download to the WSUS server but might not propagate further to client devices. Affected WSUS servers are only those running Windows Server 2022 which have been upgraded from Windows Server 2016 or Windows Server 2019. This issue is caused by the accidental removal of required Unified Update Platform (UUP) MIME types during the upgrade to Windows Server 2022 from a previous version of Windows Server. This issue might affect security updates or feature updates for Windows 11, version 22H2. Microsoft Configuration Manager is not affected by this issue.

Microsoft has also provided a workaround for the issue, which involves adding the necessary file types for the UUP on-premises update management. You can refer to this Tech Community article for guidance.