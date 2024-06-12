Microsoft shows off more Age of Mythology: Retold gameplay, graphics overhauls, and more

Almost two years after its original unveiling, Microsoft finally attached a September launch date to the upcoming Age of Mythology remake during its Xbox Games Showcase. While the trailer showed off gameplay for the first time, fans may have wanted a little more details on the upcoming experience. That's exactly what the latest Xbox Podcast deep-dive delivered today.

Seen below, starting at the 25:40 mark, Emma Bridle and Earnest Yuen from developer World’s Edge gave a much longer look at Age of Mythology: Retold. Other than the game's complete graphics overhaul, the podcast talks about changes to make controls more accessible to newcomers, gameplay overhauls, and more. Even ray-tracing support is confirmed.

The series' unit type counter system returns in Retold, where humans are weak against mythological units, but Hero units are good against mythological units, letting players choose how they want to tackle battles in both the campaigns and in multiplayer battles.

"Each Pantheon (the name given to playable factions) has its own distinct biome and architecture – golden sands and light, angular buildings grace the Egyptian campaign, while a blanket of snow settles on the mountains and thatched huts of the Norse setting," says Bridle. "This is a game that weaves in elements of magic, but everything looks and feels authentic to the period your Pantheon is playing in."

The developer also touched on some of the major changes that are being done to the gameplay. For one, the game-changing God Powers can now be used multiple times instead of just once a round. This was to stop players from hoarding the power till they eventually forgot to use it, per Worlds Edge. A brand-new "Wonder Age" is also being added to the game, where God Powers become much cheaper to use, leading to massive clashes with nobody holding anything back.

"The goal for the Definitive Editions is to build the awesome game that people remember in your head, but not necessarily how it really was," adds Yuen.

Age of Mythology: Retold has a September 4 release date, with it coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms as well as Xbox and PC Game Pass.