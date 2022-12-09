Microsoft Teams gets a new feature to help you quickly engage with your audience

From launching communities to promising picture-in-picture mode for Teams users on iPad, Microsoft seems to be working hard to improve its collaboration tool's user experience. Teams users have started getting another important new feature to let users quickly engage with their audiences when in a meeting.

Microsoft has announced the ability to launch an instant poll using the Polls app in Teams meetings. An instant poll will "take the pulse of your audience and gather opinions and feedback during the meeting." The best thing about it is that you can launch one of three pre-defined poll types with a single click, so it will not take much time. You can try the following pre-defined poll types:

Yes/No

Thumbs up/Thumbs down

Like/Dislike

Your audience will then have to click the appropriate button to share their opinions – no need for them to click Submit. For meeting organizers, you can launch an instant poll by following the below steps:

Click the Polls button. Verbally voice the question you would like your audience to answer (e.g., Do you agree with this proposal?). In the Launch instant poll section, select the option set you want to use.

However, instant polls functionality in Teams is limited to Business and Education subscribers only. That said, there is a known issue, which reads as follows:

The Yes/No option set is not translated and remains in English for all users, regardless of language and locale settings.

If you are a Microsoft Teams user and organize meetings, will it help you engage more with your audience? Let us know in the comments section.

Source: Microsoft