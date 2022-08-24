Microsoft Teams gets new education features as new school year approaches

Microsoft has announced several new improvements to Microsoft Teams that will better the experience for students and educators. In the latest update, Microsoft has added a new feature called Reflect to build students’ emotional skills and has redesigned the home page based on feedback. Educators can also create and review Reading Progress assignments on iPad and Android tablets.

With Reflect, Microsoft gives students a way to share their feelings about assignments they receive. They will be able to do check-ins by using emoji or characters (called Feelings Monsters) that represent how they feel. Some example responses include Excited, Bored, Confused, and Optimistic. The responses can only be viewed by their teacher and therefore students do not have to worry about their peers’ responses. If students want to, there is an option to share the Feelings Monsters they choose with classmates.

In addition to Reflect, Microsoft has revamped the Teams home page to better suit educators based on feedback it has received. Through the new home page, students will be able to read the latest announcements, see pinned class resources, view their upcoming assignments, and get quick links to recently edited class files.

The home page will automatically collate assignments, virtual class meetings, and files that teachers have already started adding. Teachers can make further changes to the home page with the Edit button before deciding to publish it to students. As you’d expect, only teachers can change the home page, this gives them the chance to get it just right before giving students access.

Finally, this update allows teachers to create and review Reading Progress assignments using Teams on iPad and Android tablets. Previously, teachers were limited to doing this on Teams for PC, Mac, or in the web browser.