Google and Samsung launch kid-friendly Galaxy Watch experience

Google and Samsung have joined hands to launch a kid-friendly smartwatch experience, calling it "Galaxy Watch for Kids." The new mode allows Galaxy Watch to be set up in a way that kids can stay connected on the move without needing a smartphone.

According to a Google blog post, the new experience works with the Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch7 LTE, launched in July last year. Parents can use the Family Link app to manage their kid's smartwatch settings, set digital guardrails, see where they are, and stay connected.

Among various features, parents can choose who their kids can call or text using their smartwatch, approve/block apps on Google Play, and limit functionality during school hours. They can also use the Family Link app to locate the smartwatch in case it gets misplaced.

Galaxy Watch for Kids also brings 20 new Teacher Approved apps and watch faces, which you can find in the kids' section on Google Play. Google said it has partnered with popular kids brands to bring these apps across topics like math, science, history, music, creativity, and emotional well-being.

To name a few, the Rubik's Cube watch face brings the classic puzzle with 3D twists and turns. MathTango app has multiplication puzzles, collectible dancing monsters, and vibrant animations. Kids can create beats and dance with Groot in the Marvel HQ: Super Hero Fun app and take on weekly coloring projects in the BarbieTM Color Creations app.

Galaxy Watch for Kids experience will be available for Galaxy Watch7 LTE in the coming weeks, initially limited to users in the US with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks. The experience will only work with the latest Wear OS version installed on the watch paired with a Galaxy smartphone running One UI 5.1 or later. Support for older Galaxy models may be added in the future.

The announcement comes just ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2025, where Samsung will unveil the next generation of the Galaxy S series and discuss several other hardware updates.