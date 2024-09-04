Acer reveals Project DualPlay, a concept laptop with a built-in detachable game controller

At most PC trade shows, there's always one or two concept devices that are shown off that try to do something different, even if the actual concept may not be released for some time. Today, as part of its IFA 2024 announcements, Acer revealed a new and novel gaming notebook concept that we wish was actually in production.

Acer's press release has the details on Project DualPlay. This is a gaming PC laptop under its Predator gaming brand that includes a built-in game controller. The controller can be detached from the notebook and serve as a wireless controller for the laptop.

Acer's press release says:

Players can easily wield the wireless controller from its electromagnetic lock by simply placing two fingers on the release button located on top of the keyboard. This action also triggers the two high-fidelity, 5-watt pop-out speakers to emerge from the sides of the laptop, immersing players in heart-pounding audio that brings every scene to life.

Once the controller is removed from the Project DualPlay laptop, players can also separate the two joysticks from either side so players can use it for fighting and brawling games.

In addition to the detectable controller, the Project DualPlay laptop includes "360-degree dynamic RGB lighting" that lights up the keyboard, along with the display's bezels and trackpad and the controller's joysticks. The laptop also has RGB lighting for its infinity mirror lighting bar in the back of the notebook.

Since this is a concept notebook, Acer did not provide a release date or price for Project DualPlay. However, it's possible some of the concept's design will make their way into a future Predator laptop. The company also announced its first portable gaming PC today, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7. However, the Windows 11-based portable PC also does not have a release date or price tag.