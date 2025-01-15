Microsoft: Windows 11/10 TPM PCs with BitLocker encryption facing an Admin-related bug

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs that sport TPM (Trusted Platform Module) or PTT (Platform Trust Technology) in the case of Intel systems are facing an administrator-related bug in the BitLocker control panel.

The issue happens when BitLocker is enabled as it displays the error message: "For your security, some settings are managed by your administrator." The tech giant has added that the message may also be shown elsewhere on the system. It writes:

Summary After you enable BitLocker on a PC that is an unmanaged device or that uses the Trusted Platform Module (TPM), you might receive the following message: For your security, some settings are managed by your administrator. For example, you might unexpectedly see the message in the BitLocker control panel and some other places in Windows.

For those who may not have followed the BitLocker saga on Windows 11 24H2, Microsoft lowered the requirements of enabling automatic device encryption on its newest feature update and explained recently how the system requirements of Windows 11, like TPM and Secure Boot, play a key role in that.

As such, even Windows 11 24H2 Home edition PCs may be BitLocker encrypted by default. Thankfully, the company also shared a handy recovery and backup guide for the BitLocker key, which should be a smart thing to bookmark.

Since this appears to only be an error message, users may not have to worry too much. Microsoft says it is looking into the issue and will provide a fix and more details about it later:

Status We are working on a resolution and will provide more information when it is available.

You can find the support article here under KB5051141 on Microsoft's official website.