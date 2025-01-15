ShareX 17.0 is out with improved scrolling capture and more

ShareX, one of our favorite apps for Windows 11 and 10, has received a big update to version 17.0. It is now available for download from the official website and the app's built-in update mechanism. With version 17.0, ShareX received improvements to scrolling capture, a new notification sound, new hotkeys, and more.

In addition to new features, ShareX 17 removes certain things like Google Photos image uploader (this is due to recent changes to the Google Photos API), adf.ly URL shortener, and backward compatibility with sxcu files generated before version 12.4.0 (files responsible for custom uploaders to various hosting services). Before updating to ShareX 17, make sure to update your sxcu files.

Here is the complete changelog:

Scrolling capture improvements: Automatically ignores 50px from the bottom during scrolling captures, useful for cases like horizontal scrollbars at the bottom. Added an "Auto ignore bottom edge" option, which compares two images to identify static parts at the bottom, in addition to the default 50px. Added a "Copy" button to the scrolling capture window.

Added notification sound to certain actions: ShareX Screen recording stop/pause/abort actions. Scrolling capture action. "Pin to screen" tool. "Screen color picker" tool. "Borderless window" tool. Browser extension action. Silent OCR action. "Disable/Enable hotkeys" action.

Added "Play sound after action is completed" option.

Added "Use custom action completed sound" option.

Removed toast notification from silent OCR action.

Removed "Disable notifications" option.

Added Arabic language support.

When "DisableUpload" registry is set, hide upload related items in the main window.

Save tasks to history regardless of failed or stopped upload.

Allow restoring borderless window in "Borderless window" tool.

Added "Make active window borderless" hotkey.

Added "Make active window top most" hotkey.

Added "Pin to screen (Close all)" hotkey.

Removed YouTube icon because Google does not allow us to use a 16x16 size logo.

Removed Google Photos image uploader.

Removed adf.ly URL shortener.

Removed backward compatibility for .sxcu files generated before ShareX 12.4.0.

You can download ShareX 17.0 from the official website or the Microsoft Store via this link.