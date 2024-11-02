One UI 7 beta is apparently still half a month away, may launch on November 21

Samsung has already announced that it will start the One UI 7 beta program by the end of this year, and the stable update will roll out next year. The company is purported to be working on delivering a polished and less buggy One UI 7 update, which is why the beta program is expected to be short.

Earlier, a leaked changelog for the One UI 7 update surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming release. Notably, we also got a peek into the new features that the One UI 7 is rumored to bring to eligible Galaxy phones and tablets. Now, a fresh tip from reliable tipster IceUniverse on social media platform X, suggests that the One UI 7 update is still half a month away.

It will take another half month before Beta starts — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) November 1, 2024

Samsung has announced the SDC (Samsung Developer Conference) 2024 event on November 21 in Korea. It appears to be the most likely date for a full reveal of the One UI 7 program. But that is just a prediction and only time will tell on that front.

Beyond that, beta pages for Samsung Galaxy S23 and S24 series have already appeared, suggesting that the company is gearing up for the launch. Notably, similar to previous years, even though the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 have launched recently, it will be the Galaxy S24 series, which includes the Galaxy S24, S24+, and the S24 Ultra, which will pick up the One UI 7 beta update before other devices.

The One UI 7 update is expected to bring smoother animations, new icons, new camera UI, Homework Help with Circle to Search, Parental Controls, a new lock screen, and much more. Also, next year's flagship, the Galaxy S25 series, is rumored to come with One UI 7.1 out of the box, with older devices picking up the update soon after.