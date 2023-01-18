Microsoft working on a new "Experimental Features" for Windows 11 Insiders

Microsoft appears to be working on a new "Experimental Features" option for Windows 11 Insiders on the Dev Channel. The new option was spotted by Windows enthusiast and Twitter user Albacore on the Windows Insider Program page inside Settings.

However, the option does not work at the moment and hence the leakster speculates that the new option may be a way to toggle features that may not work best with the A/B feature testing, something which Microsoft introduced last year in June.

PhantomOcean3, another prolific Windows leaker, also noticed the feature, dubbed "AllowExperimentalFeatures" in recent Windows 11 Dev builds. This means the option should manifest in its full form in upcoming Dev channel builds.

The Experimental Features option isn't the only Dev channel-related change that Microsoft is working on at the moment. The company is also actively investigating why many users are complaining about slow download and install speeds for the recent builds.

